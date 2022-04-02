Woman held in auto theft after 50-minute standoff with police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft Saturday after a 50-minute standoff with police in the Loma Portal neighborhood.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a Toyota pickup that was stolen from an auto shop in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Street, in the Midway District, said Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

A San Diego police helicopter pilot later spotted the pickup parked at a home on Meadowgrove Drive, the officer said.

Police arrived at the scene and the woman refused to exit the truck. For about 50 minutes, police tried to end the standoff by talking her into exiting the truck. About 15 officers were involved in the standoff, along with a K9 unit.

At 3:35 p.m., police broke the passenger-side window and fired pepperballs into the truck, Jamsetjee said. The woman then came out of the truck on the driver's side and surrendered to police without incident.

The suspect's name and age were not immediately available.