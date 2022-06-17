Watch
Woman fractures skull in downtown San Diego scooter crash

Posted at 7:41 AM, Jun 17, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman suffered serious injuries in a scooter crash in downtown San Diego early Friday morning.

San Diego Police said the 35-year-old woman was riding a scooter south on Union Street when she crossed Broadway. However, the scooter hit a raised curb on Broadway, causing her to fall off.

According to police, the woman suffered a skull fracture and cuts to her face. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was involved in the incident.

Police confirmed that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

