Woman crossing Midway District street hit by vehicle, killed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman died crossing a road in the Midway District, San Diego Police said Monday.

A 61-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a 53-year-old man in an unidentified vehicle near Rosecrans and Hancock streets around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to SDPD officials.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 10News learned police questioned witnesses and the driver, who remained at the scene following the collision.

No other information was immediately released.