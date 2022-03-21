Watch
Woman crossing Midway District street hit by vehicle, killed

Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 21, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman died crossing a road in the Midway District, San Diego Police said Monday.

A 61-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a 53-year-old man in an unidentified vehicle near Rosecrans and Hancock streets around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to SDPD officials.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 10News learned police questioned witnesses and the driver, who remained at the scene following the collision.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
