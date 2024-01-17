Woman beaten with hammer, robbed at Grantville-area business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are searching for a woman suspected of viciously attacking another woman with a hammer at a Grantville-area tow lot.

The incident was reported at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the business in the 4300 block of Sheridan Lane, according to police.

Officers told ABC 10News a woman entered the business and beat a female employee with a hammer. After grabbing money from a cash register, the suspected attacker stole a gray 2024 Nissan Titan with government license plates and fled the scene.

The injured employee was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the attack.

A description of the suspected attacker was not immediately released.