Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she collided with another vehicle in the Balboa Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

The collision occurred at 6:52 p.m. Friday and officers from the San Diego Police Department learned the suspect was driving a Chevy Cruze northbound in the 2500 block of Florida Drive when she crossed over into the southbound lane and collided a 57-year-old woman who was driving a Nissan Altima, Officer John Buttle said.

The Nissan's passenger, a 78-year-old woman, sustained an open left wrist fracture. The driver of the Nissan and the suspect were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and the suspect was arrested.

Officers from the department's Traffic Division are investigating the collision and anyone with information was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

