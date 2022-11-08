Woman arrested for murder in death of Encanto-area man

(KGTV) — A suspect has been arrested following an Encanto-area homicide.

According to the San Diego Police Department Jenei Pendleton was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on November 3.

“She was transported to San Diego and booked into County Jail for murder,” the department said.

Pendleton is accused in the murder of Leonard Watkins, 62, who was found dead on the 400 block of 61st Street on October 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.