What dismantling the Department of Education could mean for San Diego schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Schools across San Diego are bracing for potential funding and policy changes following former President Donald Trump’s proposal to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. Trump signed an executive order signaling the start of that process on Thursday.

The move has raised concerns among educators and school officials about how it could impact students, particularly those relying on federal support.

San Diego Unified School District Board President Cody Petterson says about 6% of the district’s budget comes from federal funding. These funds primarily support students with special needs, low-income families and military families.

“We rely on the federal government to do its part,” said Petterson. “It’s very important for us and for our families and students to remain calm. However, we’re also bearing in mind that this is the very beginning of a very disruptive process.”

Beyond budget cuts, Petterson warns that dismantling the Department of Education could reduce oversight on critical issues, such as civil rights protections for students.

“It’s very likely that in this situation, you would see a substantial impact to the Office of Civil Rights in the Department of Education and other measures that guarantee there is no discrimination across our country’s schools,” he added. “That includes protections based on gender, sexuality, race, ethnicity, and disability status.”

Other school districts in San Diego County, such as Lakeside Union School District, receive less federal funding — about 4% of its budget. Lakeside Union Board Member Andrew Hayes sees a potential upside to Trump’s proposal if it leads to a redistribution of federal savings into local schools through grants.

“Quite frankly, what I'd really love to see is the savings that President Trump is going to get from this consolidation pass through to local districts in the form of grants,” said Hayes. “A lot of local districts could benefit from receiving some extra resources.”

For families concerned about potential changes, Hayes reassured that the majority of school district funding is decided at the state level.

“Local control is best,” he said. “Ultimately, we know what we need to do.”