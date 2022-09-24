West Wing, Scandal actor Joshua Malina talks career, new play at The Old Globe

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The adaptation of an award-winning short story by Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander has premiered at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego, and amongst the star-studded cast is Actor Joshua Malina.

"What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank" is a comedic play about two women who were inseparable in high school and their adult lives have taken them to opposite ends of the earth and to wildly different experiences of culture, religion, and family. When they reunite, their bond is tested by the distance that has grown between them, and also by their husbands, who don’t exactly see eye to eye.

Malina, who is cast as Phil, joins Rebecca Creskoff as Debbie (Manhattan Theatre Club's Losing Louie, TNT's "Claws"), Greg Hildreth as Mark (The Old Globe's Love's Labor's Lost, Broadway's Company), Nathan Salstone as Trevor (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, first national tour of Hadestown), and Sophie von Haselberg as Lauren (Off Broadway's Billy & Ray, Berkshire Theatre Festival's The Cat and the Canary).

Malina has starred and appeared in some of the most popular television shows (The West Wing, Scandal, Big Bang Theory) and movies (A Few Good Men, The American President, In the Line of Fire) ever made, but he says this play has been his favorite project thus far.

In this interview, the actor chats with ABC 10News reporter Jeff Lasky about the play, as well as what he's doing during his time off in San Diego, the pranks being pulled by his castmates, the popularity of "The West Wing", and his podcast about the show (The West Wing Weekly), and some of this other most well-known projects.

You can listen to the extended interview below:

Opening night for "What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank" happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and it will run until Sunday, October 23. Tickets and more details can be purchased here.