We Follow Through: Migrant family moves to RV encampment

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Carmen Paniagua's life has been a roller coaster this year.

Aaron met her several times over the summer. She shuffled from sleeping on the ground, to hotels and cars. Most of the time, she was living in Cesar Chavez Park. There were dozens of young children and more than 60 tents. Migrant families from Central and South America.

"Today we have to get out of here," Carmen told Aaron back in August.

Harbor Police cleared out the park that same month. The families never came back.

This is what the park looks like now, just days before Thanksgiving. You can see, there are no tents in sight. Aaron has been speaking to people who used to live there. Some are in shelters and others are back on the street. Carmen headed south to National City.

Day after day, she listens to the sound of traffic, because she lives under an overpass in this trailer. But she says it is better than living in the park.

"I am doing well. I am very appreciative towards you guys because I was able to get some help," Carmen told Aaron.

After Carmen left the park, she says Catholic Charities got her a hotel room in National City. She says she now receives money from the state and county. She uses much of it to rent this trailer.

"It is $1,700 a month. It is cheaper than finding a place that is like $3,000 or $5,000," Carmen added.

Carmen also says she is required by ICE, to wear this ankle bracelet.

She says it is a tracking device. Carmen, her husband and three daughters are in the process of seeking asylum. She says local non profits and the community have been a big help.

"I want to express my gratitude to those who have helped from the beginning when I was at the park until now. I hope God will bless them," she said.