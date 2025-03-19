Water main break on Miramar Road interrupts traffic in busy area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego says drivers need to take a detour to avoid a water main break on Miramar Road.

According to the city, the water main break happened around 8 a.m., causing two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane between Camino Santa Fe and Commerce Avenue to be closed to traffic.

A city spokesperson tells ABC 10News the water main that broke had a 16-inch diameter, and it happened in the 6600 block of Miramar Road. A total of nine businesses were impacted.

The city recommends avoiding the area and taking different routes for the rest of the day Wednesday.

Crews are actively working on repairs; however, the city does not have a time frame for when the street will reopen.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

🚨Alert: Due to a water main break on Miramar Road, two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are currently closed to traffic between Camino Santa Fe and Commerce Avenue. It is recommended commuters choose alternate routes if possible and avoid the area for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/6GMwY2mJ6W — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) March 19, 2025

This is a developing story. ABC 10News is working to gather the latest information.