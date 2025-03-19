Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Water main break on Miramar Road interrupts traffic in busy area

TRAFFIC ALERT GENERIC
Scripps News Group
FILE PHOTO: Traffic alert graphic.
TRAFFIC ALERT GENERIC
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego says drivers need to take a detour to avoid a water main break on Miramar Road.

According to the city, the water main break happened around 8 a.m., causing two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane between Camino Santa Fe and Commerce Avenue to be closed to traffic.

A city spokesperson tells ABC 10News the water main that broke had a 16-inch diameter, and it happened in the 6600 block of Miramar Road. A total of nine businesses were impacted.

The city recommends avoiding the area and taking different routes for the rest of the day Wednesday.

Crews are actively working on repairs; however, the city does not have a time frame for when the street will reopen.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News is working to gather the latest information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids!

Free Books for Kids!