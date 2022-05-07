Walk for Animals raises $40K for San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Dog walkers helped raise $40,000 for the San Diego Humane Society Saturday at the Walk for Animals event at Liberty Station, NTC Park.

The event, one of the organization's largest annual fundraisers, was back as an in-person event this year, said the SDHS' Nina Thompson.

She said 5,000 walkers and nearly 1,000 dogs participated in the event.

"In the coming year, we will care for more than 40,000 animals in need," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president, and CEO of the SDHS.

The money raised will help the group shelter homeless pets, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, care for orphaned kittens, provide lifesaving veterinary care, rehabilitate native wildlife, keep pets in their homes and out of shelters and respond to natural disasters.

The Saturday morning festivities included a pancake breakfast, a 2-mile and half-mile walk, dog activities, live music, and vendor booths.