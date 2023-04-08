Wale Aliyu looks into how San Diegans commemorate Good Friday

(KGTV) — Today is Good Friday, when Christians around the world commemorate the day Christ died on the cross.

It’s also the beginning of Easter celebrations for children. Wale Aliyu was live in Colina Del Sol at one of many Easter egg hunts planned for this weekend.

The event is one of the dozens of free events around the county for families in celebration of Easter and the beginning of the spring season.

Today is also Good Friday. A number of events took place around the county, including the annual Stations of the Cross.

Dozens took part around downtown this morning. At the center of it all were students from Cristo Rey who reenacted each station.

