Volunteers team up to transform Veterans Village's Mission Hills campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Service members living at the Veterans Village of San Diego received some extra love on Wednesday.

Volunteers stopped by to transform the Mission Hills campus. A spokesperson for Veterans Village told ABC 10News they serve more than 3,000 veterans annually, yet their campus had not received a major update in several years.

Those veterans will now be living in an area with new beds, furniture, a chapel and a garden to grow food.

"This project has exceeded, you know, all of the expectations that we had had," the spokesperson said. "This has been a labor of love over several months,but as you can see, today is the big day magic is happening."

The donations were made possible by The Home Depot Foundation and the local nonprofit 365 Connect.