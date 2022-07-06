SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police arrested a would-be carjacker in downtown San Diego early Wednesday morning, thanks in large part to two witnesses.

At around 4:45 a.m., San Diego Police were called to the 800 block of 10th Avenue, near E Street, in response to a carjacking attempt.

When an officer arrived, the suspect was spotted hiding behind a parked car. When he was approached, the suspect ran to another car and jumped into the driver’s seat.

That car’s owner and another man rushed to the car and began striking the suspect just before the officer intervened.

After the suspect was removed from the vehicle, the officer handcuffed him and held him before other officers arrived.

Arthur Calvin said the suspect attempted to take his vehicle moments before the confrontation. He told ABC 10News, "He tried to jump in my car and fight with me at the same time; I had to pull over. Oh man, it was a trip."

Another witness added, "He opens up the door and tries to hop in and stuff, so the guy pretty much drags him with the car until about here. So, we get him out of the vehicle he runs off that way, tries to make it back so he runs down back this way ... it's crazy man.”

Drugs and paraphernalia were seized from the arrestee; he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No injuries were reported.