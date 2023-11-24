VIDEO: Cat keeps coyotes away from her kittens on front lawn of San Diego home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A cat fought off three coyotes that came dangerously close to her kittens in a confrontation captured by a homeowner's Ring camera in Paradise Hills.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told ABC 10News the clash between the cat and coyotes took place in her front yard just after 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 22.

The Ring video begins with a coyote running on the home’s driveway and onto the lawn. However, the coyote is quickly chased away by the mother cat.

When a second coyote joins the fray, a brief standoff takes place, with the cat ready to protect her young from the intruders.

Moments later, a third coyote arrives, and all three then approach a boat parked on the lawn where the kittens are hiding.

However, the mother cat manages to chase the coyotes away.

The homeowner said she was unaware of the situation that played out on her front lawn until she watched the Ring footage hours later.

According to the homeowner, the cat and her three kittens have been roaming the neighborhood and on her property for several weeks. The homeowner said she did not know where the cats came from.