Victim of fatal crash of pickup truck into San Diego Bay ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday publicly identified a 45-year-old man who was fatally injured along with a female companion last week when the vehicle they were in careened off Harbor Island Drive for unknown reasons and plunged into San Diego Bay.

David Montgomery Jr. of Oceanside was one of three people aboard the GMC pickup truck as it crashed into the harbor at high speed at about 9 p.m. April 10, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

One of two women in the vehicle managed to get out as it was filling with water and was brought to shore by good Samaritans. A Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department dive team later pulled Montgomery and 53-year-old Maryland resident Anne Confer out of the sunken pickup.

Confer was pronounced dead at UCSD Medical Center shortly after arrival, and Montgomery succumbed to his injuries at Scripps Mercy Hospital two days later. Rulings on their causes of death remain on hold pending completion of postmortem exams.

The survivor of the crash was admitted to a trauma center in critical condition.

It remains unclear which of the three was driving the truck when it entered the harbor.

