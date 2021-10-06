Victim in Palm Trolley Station stabbing dies; suspect facing murder charge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was stabbed over the weekend at the Palm Avenue trolley station died Tuesday, and his alleged assailant has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The stabbing occurred at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the trolley station in San Diego's Palm City neighborhood, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown.

Officers found the unidentified 43-year-old victim "bleeding profusely," Brown said. He was taken to a hospital and ultimately died of his injuries at 5:21 a.m. Tuesday, Brown said.

The victim and his wife were at the station when they "became involved in an altercation" with 20-year-old Jose Rangel and another woman, police said.

During that altercation, the victim was stabbed and Rangel allegedly ran from the scene with his 19-year-old female companion, where they were met by police nearby.

Rangel was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but is now expected to face murder charges, police said. Rangel's companion was arrested for alleged offenses "unrelated to the stabbing," according to Brown.

Rangel is being held in custody without bail and is set to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the South Bay courthouse in Chula Vista, according to San Diego County jail records.