Victim in fatal shooting near Sunset Cliffs ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 33-year-old man killed in a weekend shooting near Sunset Cliffs Natural Park.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire and a person yelling for help shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday found Akali Cobbs of San Diego in the 4500 block of Ladera Street, suffering from apparent bullet wounds, Sgt. Joel Tienat said.

Paramedics pronounced Cobbs dead at the scene.

No suspects in the case have been identified, and the motive for the slaying remains unclear.

"It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading to the (victim's) death," Tienat said. "Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses."

