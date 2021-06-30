Watch
Victim in fatal shooting near Sunset Cliffs ID'd

Police Lights
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 21:36:22-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 33-year-old man killed in a weekend shooting near Sunset Cliffs Natural Park.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire and a person yelling for help shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday found Akali Cobbs of San Diego in the 4500 block of Ladera Street, suffering from apparent bullet wounds, Sgt. Joel Tienat said.

Paramedics pronounced Cobbs dead at the scene.

No suspects in the case have been identified, and the motive for the slaying remains unclear.

"It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading to the (victim's) death," Tienat said. "Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
