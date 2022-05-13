Van used in Tierrasanta ATM robbery attempt, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police believe a van and chain were used to rip open an ATM outside of a Chase bank in Tierrasanta early Friday morning.

Police at the scene told ABC 10News officers were dispatched to the bank at 10505 Tierrasanta Blvd. at around 3:30 a.m. in response to the incident.

According to police, officers arrived to find an ATM outside of the bank had been torn open. The thieves got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the broken machine.

During the investigation, police spotted a van behind the strip mall where the bank is located. The van’s windows were broken and the vehicle was connected to a chain that was used to rip open the ATM.

After a search of the area, the suspected thieves were nowhere to be found.

Police told ABC 10News they believe the theft is linked to an ongoing series of ATM break-ins.