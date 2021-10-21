Van slams into tree in front of San Diego Police substation, bursts into flames

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A van slammed into a tree in front of a San Diego Police substation in City Heights and burst into flames early Thursday morning, prompting an emergency response from firefighters.

At around 2:10 a.m., San Diego Police said a van traveling on Landis Street veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree that stood in front of the SDPD Mid-City substation.

Responding police officers were able to get the driver out of the wrecked vehicle as it began to catch fire. Shortly after officers led the man away, the van exploded into flames and a fire began burning the tree.

Firefighters quickly arrived to knock the fire down within 10 minutes. While the tree was destroyed, the substation did not suffer any damage from the crash or the fire.

ABC 10News learned the driver underwent an evaluation for a possible DUI, but no other information on the incident was released by police.