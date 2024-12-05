USS Boxer Sailors return home to a hero's welcome

Hundreds of sailors aboard the USS Boxer were greeted with fanfare and special guests as they returned to Naval Base San Diego after a five-month deployment.

Among those welcoming the servicemembers back were former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. The two addressed the sailors on deck, expressing their gratitude and admiration for the crew's dedication and service.

“I’m here to pump them up,” Schwarzenegger said with his trademark enthusiasm. “To let them know they are the best and the most advanced and superior force in the world. I am here to thank them for all their great service.”

Following the remarks, Schwarzenegger signed books, shook hands and posed for selfies with the sailors.

Throughout the deployment, the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (BOX ARG) and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) trained with several countries including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand, and took part in multinational exercises.

Now back home, many sailors are looking forward to some well-earned time with family and friends, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Welcome home to the USS Boxer crew, and thank you for your service!

