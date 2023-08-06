USD holds 7th annual interactive STEAM event for young students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a fun-filled day of learning for local students taking part in an interactive STEAM experience at the University of San Diego.

The annual event is part of the school's three-week STEAM Team Summer Academy for middle and high school students in the area. On Saturday, the students and their families participated in hands-on projects and experiments related to science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

There were also fitness and team-building activities. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to help grow students' interest in STEAM, all while bringing the community together.

"One — it's partly to represent and showcase the excellence and the genius of youth. Also, it's to bring the community together so that we all are joined together in this process of 'how do we nurture and instill this passion and excitement and curiosity around STEAM?'" said one of the event organizers.