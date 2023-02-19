Watch Now
UPDATE: Skateboarder killed in trolley accident identified

Posted at 4:58 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 19:58:13-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The man who died in a trolley accident while riding a skateboard on Feb. 3 has been identified, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner identified the 43-year-old man as Janell Greene. Greene was riding a skateboard while holding onto a friend's bicycle as they rode north on Hancock Street on the day of the accident, according to the medical examiner's report.

The pair turned on to Noell Street's 3500 block around 1 p.m., and started heading west towards the trolley tracks.

"They noticed that the light was red and the railway arms were lowered. [Greene] let go of the bicycle and attempted to go around the lowered railway arm," the report stated.

Greene continued onto the railway tracks and was hit by the trolley. The trolley driver braked immediately, stopped and reported the accident.

First responders came to the scene by 1:22 p.m. and confirmed Greene died from serious blunt force trauma injuries, the report said.

The San Diego Police Department investigated the accident.

