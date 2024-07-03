Update: Illegal camping in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Robert Ward is known as Spike among people he camps out with in Ocean Beach. He says he keeps Narcan in his trunk, just in case one of his friends overdoses on fentanyl.

"It is traumatizing. I don’t even do drugs, but I have this first aid kit in my car. It is something we need to deal with," said Ward.

Ward says he has lived in Ocean Beach for 24 years. He says usually before every holiday police come and clear them out of the beach.

"We ruin the postcard picture. Nobody wants to see this. They don’t want to see us with our stuff in the alley. Shopping carts. Drunk passed out at the beach," he added.

In Dog Beach, ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens spoke with a high school surfing coach. He says he used to have his students practice there. But not anymore. He says the tents have become a hazard.

"Drugs are rampant around here. A lot of the homeless have serious mental illness. They will scream out. They are doing a lot of disruptive things," said David Baker.

According to city law, you cannot sleep or camp on the beach overnight. Baker says tents stay there for days or even weeks.

"The city is not its job. It is illegal to camp on the beach. Clear them out. There are lots of places they can go," Baker added.

Read the City of San Diego's statement below: