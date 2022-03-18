Watch
Up to $10M reward offered for suspected Guatemalan drug trafficker

The U.S. Department of Justice
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 18, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A reward of up to $10 million is being offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a suspected Guatemalan drug kingpin who is being indicted in San Diego, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Authorities say Eugenio Dario Molina-Lopez, also known as "Don Dario," leads a criminal organization called Los Huistas, based in northwest Guatemala, bordering Mexico.

Molina-Lopez, 57, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine intended for unlawful importation and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel.

The investigation into Los Huistas is part of Operation Guerrilla Unit, which targets high-level Guatemalan drug traffickers and their suppliers.

U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman called the case "one of this district's most significant, comprehensive and large-scale drug trafficking prosecutions."

On Friday, the Department of Justice also announced another indictment was unsealed in San Diego in a separate case charging another alleged Guatemalan drug trafficker, 35-year-old Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, also a fugitive.

He is accused of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, and elsewhere.

