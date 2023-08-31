Watch Now
United flight attendants picket outside San Diego airport over contract negotiations

Rally is a part of nearly 20 demonstrations at US airports
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 15:48:02-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of United Airlines flight attendants picketed Thursday in a push for what they called long-overdue changes with carrier.

The rally at San Diego International Airport Terminal 2 was part of a nationwide day of action. It was among 20 happening across the U.S. Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The flight attendants, who are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), called for a fix to internal infrastructure, staffing, and other issues which they said caused several days of and cancellations and delays last month.

In a press release, representatives said AFA has offered solutions, but management has refused to invest the time and money to fix the problems.

United issued a statement to ABC 10News that said:

We’re continuing to work with the Association of Flight Attendants toward an industry-leading agreement. All United flights will operate as planned while our flight attendants exercise their right to distribute information and picket while off-duty.

