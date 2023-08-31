United flight attendants picket outside San Diego airport over contract negotiations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of United Airlines flight attendants picketed Thursday in a push for what they called long-overdue changes with carrier.

The rally at San Diego International Airport Terminal 2 was part of a nationwide day of action. It was among 20 happening across the U.S. Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The flight attendants, who are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), called for a fix to internal infrastructure, staffing, and other issues which they said caused several days of and cancellations and delays last month.

In a press release, representatives said AFA has offered solutions, but management has refused to invest the time and money to fix the problems.

United issued a statement to ABC 10News that said: