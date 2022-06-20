Ukrainian festival in Kearny Mesa raises funds for those impacted by war

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A “Ukrainian Cultural Festival” was held at the Encore Events Center in Kearny Mesa on Sunday, with proceeds from the event going toward people impacted by the war overseas.

Dozens of vendors set up booths selling traditional Ukrainian items, food, jewelry, and artwork. The event also featured musical performances.

Anastasiya Krivoshey set up her booth at the festival specifically to raise funds for kids who have lost their parents in the war.

“That’s my goal. For them to have food on their table…to have their medicine when they need it and to survive,” she said.

Krivoshey is originally from Pavlograd, Ukraine, and still has friends and family.

“It’s scary. I don’t know when it’s going to stop,” she said.

The war has gone on for more than 100 days now. Organizers of the festival say they fear the international community is "losing interest" in the conflict and as a result, donated resources are running thin.

“I absolutely think that people are starting to wither away from this war. We all get tired of the horrible pictures,” said Anna Belaya, an organizer, and singer at the event.

Belaya and others hope events like this serve as a reminder that the war is ongoing.

“We need to consistently and constantly try to help,” she said.

But that hope for their home country isn’t lost: “They’re going to rebuild Ukraine and it’s going to grow and become more beautiful that it was,” added Krivoshey.

Organizers say they plan to continue efforts to help Ukraine. Those interested in learning more can CLICK HERE or contact: info@save-ukraine.life