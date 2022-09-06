UCSD expected to have brand new housing development on campus in Fall 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a few years, the University of California-San Diego will have a brand new housing development on campus.

The Pepper Canyon West Living and Learning Neighborhood will provide more than 1,400 single-occupancy rooms for transfer and undergrad students.

It’s part of the University’s long-term efforts to be able to offer four years of housing guarantee, plans that were postponed during the pandemic.

Chancellor of UC San Diego, Pradeep Khosla says, “We were on our way to a four-year guarantee until COVID hit and we had to get rid of all the triples, and when we did that we had a one-year guarantee.”

And now thanks to a $100 million grant from the state, the University won’t have to shell our money for a mortgage or interest expense. And they plan to use some of this money to provide housing assistance for students whose families have an annual income of less than $40,000 a year.

Senator Toni Atkins says, “ It's a win win when we can reduce the debt for students and one of the biggest cost that's driving the high cost of education is actually housing.”

This housing project is expected to be completed by Fall of 2024.