U.S. News ranks UCSD Graduate Behavioral Neuroscience program first in nation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — UC San Diego's doctoral program in behavioral neuroscience is the best in the nation while eight of the campus' other graduate programs are also in their top 10s, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The university's graduate programs in discrete mathematics and geophysics were ranked sixth in the nation, econometrics seventh, neurosciences ninth and genetics 10th.

UC San Diego's Jacobs School of Engineering was ranked 10th in the nation, and sixth among public engineering schools. The Jacobs School's bioengineering program was ranked fourth, while the school's computer science specialization in systems was ranked eighth.

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla said the recognition "shines a light on the prestige and distinction of UC San Diego's innovative graduate programs across an array of academic disciplines.

"Through our university's wide-ranging research opportunities, world- class professors and comprehensive campus resources, each and every graduate student is supported in pursuing their passions, driving positive change and transforming the world," Khosla said in a statement released Wednesday, one day after U.S. News' rankings were released.

