Two teens arrested in San Diego bus stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy are in custody Friday in connection with a stabbing on a bus in the Ridgeview-Webster section of San Diego that police believe may be gang-related.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:56 p.m. Thursday to Fairmount and University avenues where they learned a 17-year-old victim boarded a bus with the suspects and the three engaged in a verbal altercation, said San Diego Police Department officer Robert Heims.

During the argument, one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the left arm and left leg. The other suspect punched the victim and after the fight, the three got off the bus and went separate ways, police said.

A short time later, police found the suspects in the area of 47th Street and Federal Boulevard and arrested them, Heims said.

Detectives from the department's Gang Intervention Unit are investigating this case.

Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-531-2847 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

