Two sentenced to prison for 19-year-old's stabbing death in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were sentenced to state prison terms Tuesday for their roles in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during a fight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood more than three years ago.

Cesar Diaz-Vazquez, 21, and Daniel Valenzuela, 42, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter counts on April 8, 2019, to the stabbing of Orlando Montoya at Kennedy Neighborhood Park.

According to prosecutors, the killing stemmed from a separate argument earlier that day between Valenzuela and a group of teens. The groups decided to meet later for a fight at the park a few blocks away.

Though Montoya was not present for the initial argument, he was at the park when the fight broke out and was stabbed during a skirmish with Diaz- Vazquez, who was 18 at the time.

On Wednesday, Diaz-Vazquez was sentenced to an agreed-upon term of 12 years in state prison. Valenzuela, who prosecutors say armed himself with a screwdriver for the melee at the park, was sentenced to a stipulated eight-year term.