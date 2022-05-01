Two recreational vehicles damaged by fire in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire caused $55,000 worth of damage to two recreational vehicles and a fence in Barrio Logan, fire officials said Sunday.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call about the fire at 7:58 p.m. Saturday and crews responded to the 2100 black of Newton Avenue near Chicano Park. They saw two RVs on fire, according to a fire information log.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8:19 p.m. and prevented it from spreading to nearby residences.

Estimated damage to the RVs was $50,000, with $5,000 damage to their contents.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was undetermined.