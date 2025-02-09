Two men shot in City Heights; Police searching for suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during a shooting in the Azalea/Hollywood Park community of San Diego, authorities said today.

Officers dispatched at 7:20 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue located a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital. A second man had been transported by private vehicle to a hospital. The second man, also suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso, was believed to be related to the initial shooting.

Both victims' injuries were considered non-life threatening and police had no suspect information.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

