Two arrested, one at large in San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men suspected of shooting a 52-year-old man in Ocean Beach Friday evening were arrested while a third was at large.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 6:28 p.m. to the 5000 block of Niagara Avenue where they learned during the course of their investigation the victim was sitting on the sea wall when he realized he had been shot in the lower abdomen after initially believing that it was a cramp, said Officer Robert Heims.

A bystander at the scene called police and told officers they saw a black Dodge Charger driving away and officers found a car matching the description. A pursuit began after the officers tried to stop the Charger and the suspects drove away, said Heims.

During the pursuit the car stopped and let out a passenger and then drove away again. When the car finally stopped in the 2800 block of Midway the driver and another passenger ran from the Charger. A 29-year-old man and a 26- year-old man were caught but the driver is still on the loose, police said.

Detectives from the department's Western Division are investigating the shooting and pursuit and anyone with information related to it is was asked encouraged to call 619-692-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

