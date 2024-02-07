Tuesday's rain impacts southeastern San Diego neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A heavy downpour once again hit parts of southeastern San Diego on Tuesday, the same area that flooded during the historic storm two weeks ago.

ABC 10News has been monitoring a canal in the Southcrest neighborhood every time it rains. Tuesday marked the most action there since the Jan. 22 flood.

City stormwater crews were in response mode as a result, and they were monitoring the canal as well to make sure it didn't overflow. Just feet away on 36th Street, rainwater flowed on the street.

Although a lot of the people who live in Southcrest are staying in hotels or with loved ones because their homes were damaged, some flood victims are still here protecting their houses.

Greg Montoya says his home was destroyed during the flood, but he was in the area starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday. By the late morning, he was using a pump to make sure the water washing through the alleyway behind his home didn't cause any more damage to his property.

He says he's frustrated, but he'll keep doing what he can to keep his home from flooding a second time.

"I've been checking the creek morning, night and day. We've had over 22 hours of rain water and the little cleaning they did improved the flow of the Chollas Creek," Montoya says.

He's currently staying at a hotel.

If you are in one of those areas that flooded or is prone to flooding, there is a shelter open at the Balboa Municipal Gym. All this rain is creating dangerous conditions on our roadways, so if you need a ride there, call 619-280-4444.