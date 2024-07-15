Trump campaign tent organizer in Pacific Beach reacts to assassination attempt

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A man who helps run a Trump campaign tent in Pacific Beach says he is keeping his guard up following Saturday's assassination attempt of the former president.

ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens spoke to him about his plans moving forward.

The Trump campaign tent is usually set up in Pacific Beach near the lifeguard station on the third Saturday of every month. The tent is organized by a group called Republicans of Pacific Beach, which started setting up shop at that spot in 2021.

"It has grown since then. There are a lot of regulars on the boardwalk. Even within the County Republican Party. Now I am known for my spot," said Blake Anderson.

Anderson says he started the group to attract young voters. He is still in shock someone would try to assassinate a president.

"I am extremely saddened that it has come to this," he said.

Anderson says some people who walk by criticize his tent, and there have been rare occasions where passerbys have pushed his table.

"I feel some people may be emboldened to be more aggressive, but we are on the boardwalk. We have a lot of witnesses. I doubt something substantial would happen," he said.

The tent is set up in a designated zone established by the city: The small box is marked by small, blue markers on the boardwalk. City officials have told 10News the group is taking part in what they define as expressive activity, so they have to be in that designated area.

The city says it's for safety purposes, since they're in a high-traffic area.

Anderson says he will continue to set-up in his regular spot. He says now it’s even more important to be out there.

"Trump needs all the support he can get. Republicans, they need to see we are still safe. Do not let this scare you," he added.

Anderson says he has not had any issues with park rangers in recent months. He plans to continue running the tent for years to come.