Truck crashes, bursts into flames on San Diego freeway connector; driver dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A truck driver was killed in a collision on a freeway connector in City Heights early Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on the southbound state Route 15 transition ramp to southbound Interstate 805, according to the CHP.

ABC 10News learned a box truck was traveling at a high rate of speed during rainy conditions when the driver lost control and crashed into an embankment and some trees.

With the driver still inside, the truck caught fire after it came to rest. Responding firefighters doused the flames before it spread to any vegetation.

CHP officials, citing information from the Medical Examiner, said the driver was a female and she died at the scene.

The connector was shut down for several hours due to the clean-up effort; it was expected to reopen after 7 a.m.

