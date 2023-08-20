Tropical Storm Hilary forces San Diego Unified School District to postpone first day of school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Unified School District has canceled in-person classes and activities for Monday, Aug. 21, to mitigate potential impacts from Hilary.

"Postponing the first day will allow the district to assess any impact to sites and offices and ensure they are prepared to welcome students and families to the new school year," according to a news release from the SDUSD.

Forecasters expect the region to experience the heaviest rainfall and winds Saturday afternoon into Monday. Hilary could produce 2 to 3 inches of rain in the coastal areas, and 2 to 4 inches across the inland valleys.

The announcement was posted Sunday afternoon on The San Diego County Office of Education website.