Tropical Storm Hilary forces San Diego Unified School District to postpone first day of school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Unified School District has canceled in-person classes and activities for Monday, Aug. 21, to mitigate potential impacts from Hilary.
"Postponing the first day will allow the district to assess any impact to sites and offices and ensure they are prepared to welcome students and families to the new school year," according to a news release from the SDUSD.
Forecasters expect the region to experience the heaviest rainfall and winds Saturday afternoon into Monday. Hilary could produce 2 to 3 inches of rain in the coastal areas, and 2 to 4 inches across the inland valleys.
The announcement was posted Sunday afternoon on The San Diego County Office of Education website.
The San Diego Unified School District announced today that it will postpone the start of its school year by one day, with schools being closed to students on Monday, Aug. 21.
In conjunction with public safety partners, school districts, charter schools, and private schools are continuing to monitor weather and road conditions. Most school districts in the county have already begun the 2023-24 school year and, conditions permitting, will operate as usual on Aug. 21 to ensure students have a safe place to go and learn.
The San Diego County Office of Education will update this webpage with any additional closures, schedule changes, and additional updates as they are available. Follow @SanDiegoCOE for real-time updates.