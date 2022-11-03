Tips sought in fatal 2014 shooting in Golden Hill

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in determining who fatally shot a man in a Golden Hill-area neighborhood eight years ago.

Vaafuti Togiailua, 41, was sitting in a parked car in the 900 block of 26th Street when a man clad in a gray jumpsuit and riding an older-model motorcycle opened fire on him for unknown reasons shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2014, according to police.

Togiailua, a San Diego resident, died in a hospital four days later.

The killer remains unidentified and at large.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.