Three wounded in alley in San Diego's Pacific Beach community

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 13:31:27-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people were wounded during a shooting in an alley in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The victims were listed in stable condition at a hospital, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a radio call of someone hearing gunshots in an alley in the 3800 block of Kendall Street found some blood and a gun, the department reported.

Officers learned a short time later that three gunshot victims were taken by their friends to a hospital.

Police had no suspect information.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

