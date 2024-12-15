Three dogs euthanized after deadly Mira Mesa park attack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three dogs involved in the fatal attack of their owner were euthanized, according to San Diego Humane Society spokesperson Nina Thompson.

The incident happened at noon Friday when the man was walking with his son and dogs in close proximity to Ericson Elementary School.

The San Diego Police Department and SDHS's Humane Law Enforcement officers responded to multiple calls about the attack.

Upon arrival, SDPD said the three dogs were still attacking the man.

Officers used their tasers to stop the attack, and at that point, the dogs stopped and took off, per SDPD.

Thompson said SDHS and SDPD worked closely to locate the two loose dogs and impounded a third dog that had been secured in a vehicle.

All three dogs were immediately placed into mandatory bite quarantine protocol under SDHS care.

Police said the man was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital. By 4:45 p.m., SDPD told 10News the man died from his injuries.

A second individual was also transported to the hospital after sustaining serious bite injuries while trying to assist the first victim, according to Thompson. The second individual is still recovering.

Authorities said they obtained video footage that showed the dogs' owner walking with the three dogs toward the park two hours before SDHS and SDPD were notified of the incident.

Thompson said a second owner of the three dogs agreed to sign over the dogs to SDHS to be "humanely euthanized."

The second owner disclosed to SDHS that the dogs were purchased as "XL bull breeds."

According to SDHS's records, there was no previous history involving the dogs.

The dogs will be tested for rabies as part of standard protocol.

