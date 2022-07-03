Three children seriously injured in Skyline traffic crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three children riding unrestrained in a pickup truck were seriously injured Sunday when the truck rear-ended a sedan waiting at a red light in the Skyline neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at 6:49 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive as a 70-year-old man driving a 2001 Honda Accord waited at a red traffic signal to make a left onto northbound South Woodman Street, said Officer L. Fisher of the San Diego Police Department.

A 25-year-old man driving a 2019 Ford F250 pickup truck, with three unrestrained children inside, was traveling east on Skyline Drive and rear-ended the Honda, the officer said.

All three children were taken to a hospital and treated for serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, Fisher said.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.