Thousands expected to take to the streets of San Diego for Father Joe's 22nd annual Thanksgiving 5K

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thousands of San Diegans will gather Thursday for Father Joe's Villages 22nd annual Thanksgiving Day 5K -- some in turkey-themed attire -- to help provide meals to people experiencing homelessness.

The 22nd Annual Thanksgiving 5K, presented by Aya Healthcare, will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. An optional sunrise Catholic Mass in Plaza De Panama with San Diego's Auxiliary Bishops, the Most Reverends Michael M. Pham, Ramón Bejarano and Felipe Pulido, will be held at 6:30 a.m.

Those interested in joining the event can register online or in-person the day of the race. All proceeds will further help Father Joe's Villages in providing meals to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. If you can't make the race but are still interested in donating, visit https://my.neighbor.org/take-action/donate-goods/

"Food insecurity can be a major obstacle for families in need, and thanks to the generous sponsorship from Aya Healthcare, we're excited to be able to do something about it," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages, one of San Diego's largest homeless service providers. "We're always grateful to the thousands of locals who come together on Thanksgiving morning to help tackle hunger head-on and provide meals to those who need them the most."

Through its Franklin Antonio Public Lunch Program and other emergency food programs, the nonprofit organization provides hundreds of people each day with warm meals and companionship.

After the race, the public can enjoy various post-race festivities at the Plaza de Panama, including live music, a beer garden, and family friendly activities like pictures with Santa and other characters.

"Giving back and supporting the communities we serve is vital to our employees," said Amber Zeeb, chief people officer at Aya Healthcare. "We're proud to again be the presenting sponsor and help Father Joe's Villages provide nutritious meals for individuals and families struggling with food insecurity this holiday season and throughout the year."

Homelessness in the region increased by at least 22% this year, according to the results from the 2023 WeAllCount Point-in-Time Count released.

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness conducted the federally required count in January throughout the county with the help of more than 1,600 volunteers. The count is a one-night snapshot of the minimum number of San Diegans experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.