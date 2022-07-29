'The Stand Down' in San Diego returns to full-three day event since pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the last two years because of the pandemic, the Stand Down event had been scaled down to just one day, but this year it’s back in its original form, a three-day event.

“When I came out of incarceration I knew I needed stability I needed help,” said Veteran Larry Wynn. He says that’s where events like Stand Down help.

“It's so important for them to reach out and get the amenities needed for us to get our lives together so we can get on that right path."

This annual event caters specifically to Veterans who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. It connects them with different resources, where Veterans can get the assistance they need from medical assistance and shelter information to a place where they can get clothes, shoes, haircuts, and meals.

The CEO of Veterans Village of San Diego, Akilah Templeton, says even though the number of homeless veterans who are homeless has gone down by 30%, there’s still more work that needs to be done.

"It's important we sent that message hey you took care of us, and now we're here to take care of you and we're not going to let you fall through the cracks.”

The Stand Down event will run through Sunday.