The magic behind the supersonic speed of the F-35

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We are just a day away from America's air show making its return to the original Fighter Town USA.

F-35s will fly at supersonic speeds, yet they have the ability to stop and hover in the air.

In the cockpit of one of the jets will be Major Craig Norris.

"If you look around the side of the aircraft in that engine casing you have what are called roll post arms — those are going to come out to the side. That's going to give us that lateral stability," he said.

Norris is ready to woo the Miramar crowd for the first time as a demo pilot.

"This is our homecoming show, so it's pretty exciting to be a part of," he says.

Flying is nothing new to him though; serving our country as a pilot is a Norris family tradition.

"My grandfather was a pilot in World War II. My father was a Navy pilot as well. My little brother is actually a Hornet pilot on the same base; he flies the F-18 Hornet," says Norris.

Norris says it's special knowing that he is making children's faces light up in the crowd.

"I was one of those kids growing up. So, I was kinda going around the air show circuit with my dad," he says.

He says the magic in the sky takes a lot of preparation, and he credits the hardworking Marines that service and take care of the jets.

The Miramar Air Show is taking place from Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 29.