‘The love is overflowing': San Diego Pride weekend wraps up

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — From the parade to the festival, there was no shortage of things to do for Pride weekend here in San Diego.

“The love is overflowing, the energy is high. People are coming back to normal and that sense of community again,” said Eddie Laubach, a Pride festival-goer.

It was the festival’s first return to full-scale since before the pandemic.

“People started to have that isolated feeling we kind of lost that group…that togetherness,” said Robert Forest.

The Pride festival itself brought about 50,000 people together, according to Fernando Lopez, Executive Director, San Diego Pride.

Lopez says the parade attracted upwards of a quarter of a million.

“It just felt like this beautiful family reunion the energy was kinetic,” said Lopez.

Lopez added that the weekend brought in about $40 million dollars to the local economy helping many small businesses in the Hillcrest area.

On Monday, Pride volunteers will work on cleanup efforts throughout the area.

Lopez says that although Pride weekend might be over, they offer programs and resources year round.