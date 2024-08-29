Terminal 1 Parking Plaza opens at San Diego International Airport, just in time for Labor Day travel

The new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza at the San Diego International Airport is officially open — just in time for Labor Day weekend.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning.

“We're here to celebrate a major milestone for our construction project,” said Kim Becker, the president and CEO of San Diego County's Regional Airport Authority.

The new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza adds 2,834 new parking spots for travelers, but this is just the first phase of the ongoing airport renovation project to be completed. According to a press release, parking availability at the airport will increase to nearly 8,500 spaces when phase two is completed in late summer of 2025.

“We really designed and constructed our new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza with sustainability in mind,” said Brendan Reed, the senior director of operation planning and readiness.

Reed gave 10News a tour showcasing the plaza’s sustainability features, such as storm drains that collect rainwater to clean it and reuse it on site.

“When the new Terminal 1 opens at the end of next summer, we’ll actually be able to flush toilets with collected rain water,” said Reed.

The plaza also has designated spots for "clean vehicles" and electric vehicles, complete with charging ports.

And some good news: there are still plenty of spots available as we head into Labor Day weekend.

“Our peak days will be Thursday and Sunday night, Monday,” said Becker.

The airport expects 75,000 per day over the course of the holiday. Officials there are urging passengers to give themselves plenty of time.

For the new Parking Plaza, the cost is $38 a day, but travelers can also pay hourly.

The airport also recommends making a parking reservation online. For online customers, there is a limited time promo code for online customers: T1PPNEW10.