Teenager killed in SUV crash on Interstate 5 near Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday when the SUV she was riding in crashed on northbound Interstate 5 near Old Town.

The driver of the Nissan sport utility vehicle, a 53-year-old Kansas woman, lost control of it for unknown reasons about 1:45 p.m. south of Rosecrans Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SUV veered off the freeway and overturned, ejecting the teenager, CHP public affairs Officer Jesse Matias said. Paramedics took her to a trauma center, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the Nissan and a second passenger, described only as male, were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, Matias said.