Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Teenager killed in SUV crash on Interstate 5 near Old Town

Protesters denounce CHP shooting of Latino man
Illustration by KGTV
Protesters denounce CHP shooting of Latino man
Posted at 6:49 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 21:49:41-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday when the SUV she was riding in crashed on northbound Interstate 5 near Old Town.

The driver of the Nissan sport utility vehicle, a 53-year-old Kansas woman, lost control of it for unknown reasons about 1:45 p.m. south of Rosecrans Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The SUV veered off the freeway and overturned, ejecting the teenager, CHP public affairs Officer Jesse Matias said. Paramedics took her to a trauma center, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the Nissan and a second passenger, described only as male, were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, Matias said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations