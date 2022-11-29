Team USA fans gather at Little Italy restaurant for World Cup watch party

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hours before the Princess Pub and Grille in Little Italy opened its doors, TEAM USA supporters were already in line decked in their gear ready to watch the team take on Iran in this must-win match in the World Cup.

One of those is Jeffrey Schmidt, who is dressed in red, white, and blue from head to toe. He says there’s nothing he’d rather be doing than cheering on the USA Team.

“This is really the knockout stage, it all starts today," said Schmidt.

But not far from their mind is the controversy surrounding the US Soccer Federation’s decision to display Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The Federation says it was to “show support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.”

Fans, ABC10news spoke to say this brings light to the situation there.

“It's in the front of my mind right .. because it's more important than the game ... but there's a balance of life....hopefully through the competition and sport .. we can bring attention to the women and abuses," said Schmidt.

Alicia Pandohie says it is a forum to use to communicate to the public protest about human rights. And also they say an opportunity to bring the world together.

“It really is truly world sport one of the few sport that truly is emblematic of the world so celebrate it," said Pandohie.