Talmadge residents honor first responders for saving their neighborhood during Fairmount Fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Talmadge residents gathered to thank the first responders who saved their homes on Halloween when a fast-moving fire burned across the canyon near their neighborhood.

Firefighters and police officers received words of kindness and giant thank you cards, and residents also donated to charities that could help the firefighters.

The fire sparked the canyon between Fairmount and Montezuma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue had crews attacking the flames on the ground and in the air.

Last week, crews got a standing ovation during a community meeting.

During that open house, we learned that one home was lost, but firefighters say the damage could've been much worse.

Kathy McClelland, who has lived in Talmalge for 35 years, says she was filled with gratitude Tuesday morning when she saw the first responders who saved her neighborhood.

"One of the responders said to me, 'We treated your home the way we treat our home. We saved it with our lives,' and that's exactly how they responded," said McClelland.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say a homeless encampment was nearby where the fire sparked.

McClelland said the Talmadge neighborhood plans to be even more proactive by starting a fire-safe council.

